‘The craziest sh-t happens to us daily’

Steve McBee, the star of the new docuseries “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” is a real-life John Dutton from “Yellowstone.” McBee, who owns McBee Farm and Cattle, lives a dramatic life similar to the fictional character. Despite rumors and hardships, McBee and his four sons work hard to run the ranch. The show, premiering on March 11, explores their lives, relationships, and struggles with constant audits and investigations. McBee emphasizes the real challenges faced by farmers and ranchers, showing that their lives are not just for TV, but a reality they live every day.

