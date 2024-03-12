‘The Cleaning Lady’ star Élodie Yung on her spring shopping list

Actress Élodie Yung, known for her role on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady,” may be used to cleaning up messes on TV, but she admits to being disorganized at home. Despite this, her red-carpet style is on point, and her closet is filled with heels she rarely wears. Yung, who has traveled the world and lived in fashion hubs like London and New York, shares her favorite fashion and beauty items, including a La DoubleJ dress, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and Giorgio Armani makeup. She also reveals her favorite podcast, album, and other lifestyle favorites. With a love for unique prints, timeless sunglasses, and minimalist accessories, Yung’s signature style is effortlessly chic and eclectic.

Read more