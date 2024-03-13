The bizarre saga of New York’s first criminal adultery case

In 1907, a wealthy railroad contractor named Patrick Hirsch was arrested for committing adultery with his mistress, Ruby Yeargain, sparking New York’s first-ever criminal adultery case. Now, a bill is being introduced to repeal the law used in the case. Hirsch’s wife, Elizabeth Evans, had been trying to divorce him after finding out about the affair. Despite a dramatic court battle, the charges against Hirsch and Yeargain were eventually dropped. The outcome of the scandal, including whether Hirsch, Yeargain, or Evans moved on from it, remains unknown.