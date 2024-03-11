The best Oscars 2024 red carpet beauty looks

Stars at the Oscars showcased their best beauty looks, with Emma Stone, Greta Lee, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Billie Eilish, and more rocking stunning glam on the red carpet. From Charlotte Tilbury makeup to Schwarzkopf hair products, Lupita Nyong’o’s glittery look to Carey Mulligan’s high-tech skincare routine, the stars dazzled in style. Many of their beauty secrets can be achieved with affordable products like ColourPop, CoverGirl, and Ilia. Whether a celebrity or a fan, everyone can look red carpet-ready with the right beauty products.

Read more