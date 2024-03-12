The Bachelor 2024 Joey Graziadei featured on the Playing the Field podcast | Follow and listen here

If you’re a member of “Bachelor Nation” and love all things related to the popular TV show, then you’ll want to tune into the new podcast, “Playing the Field.” Hosted by Ryan Field, a sports anchor at ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York, along with “Bachelor” experts Jennifer Matarese and Gina Sirico, this podcast will break down each episode and provide the latest news from Bachelor Nation. Be sure to follow and never miss an episode. Check out more podcasts from abc7NY for even more entertainment.

Read more