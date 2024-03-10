‘That’s what happened’… Jurgen Klopp claims £16m Liverpool player has now become truly ‘world class’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised midfielder Wataru Endo for his performance in the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Endo, who was signed for £16 million from Stuttgart last summer, has become a standout player for Liverpool this season. Klopp described Endo as ‘world class’ despite initial doubts about his ability. Endo’s impressive display against City included two interceptions, two clearances, two successful aerial duels, and one key pass. This deal is now seen as an incredible bargain for Liverpool, with Endo proving to be a quality midfielder for a fraction of the cost.

