Teen Mom fans think Elijah Scott’s ex-wife threw shade at Kailyn Lowry having multiple baby daddies in brutal post

Teen Mom fans have been speculating about potential tension between Kailyn Lowry and her boyfriend’s ex-wife, Kayla Brooke. This speculation arose after Kayla shared a Facebook post that seemed to reference Kailyn having four baby daddies. Some fans viewed this as shady. Elijah Scott, Lowry’s boyfriend, had previously filed for divorce from Kayla in 2021, stating that the marriage was irretrievably broken. The couple, who did not share children, finalized their divorce in June 2021. Lowry and Elijah have been dating since 2022 and now share three children together. They recently moved into neighboring homes in Delaware. While some fans continue to speculate about the relationship dynamics between Lowry, Elijah, and Kayla, it seems that they are all focused on co-parenting and moving forward.

