Teen Mom fans shocked after Catelynn Lowell shows off massive wedding ring upgrade from husband Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell surprised fans by flaunting a massive new diamond ring gifted to her by her husband, Tyler Baltierra. The couple, who have been together since middle school, tied the knot in 2015. The stunning ring was a birthday present for Catelynn, who turned 32. Despite rumors of marriage issues, including a trailer showing Tyler threatening to divorce Catelynn, the couple has been openly flirting with each other on social media. Fans were in awe of the new ring, and the couple’s playful interactions online. Despite some controversial comments in the past, Tyler and Catelynn have been together for nearly two decades and share three daughters.

