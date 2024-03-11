Teen Mom Briana DeJesus shares rare pic of ex Devoin Austin holding snake after he sparked concern with post about drugs

Briana DeJesus shared a rare photo of her ex, Devoin Austin, holding a dead snake amid fan concerns over his well-being. Devoin had previously posted a message on social media about selling drugs, leading to worry among fans. The Teen Mom 2 star posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, showing Devoin in her neighborhood in Orlando, Florida. Fans expressed concerns over his well-being, with some pointing out that there are other job opportunities besides serving or illegal activities. Devoin has had a difficult year, including a brief stint in rehab and being evicted from his apartment. The photo of him holding a snake sparked further concern among fans.

Read more