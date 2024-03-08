Tapeworm in man’s brain caused by eating undercooked bacon

A 52-year-old man in Florida suffered from severe migraines that were actually caused by a tapeworm infestation in his brain, linked to eating undercooked bacon. The man’s preference for soft bacon and undercooking led to the perfect storm for the contagious neurocysticercosis infection. Researchers warn that infected pork in the United States can have public health implications, as the ailment can be spread through poor hygiene practices. Treatment with deworming drugs showed improvement in the man’s condition. The case serves as a cautionary tale for clinicians to thoroughly investigate migraine patterns and food histories in patients.

