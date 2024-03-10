Suspension of New Releases from Planeta Cómic in Spain

Are you following the publications of Planeta Cómic in Spain? Well, pay close attention, as the new releases are suspended until further notice.

Have you gone to your trusted bookstore and not found your comics on the shelf? What is happening with the new releases from Planeta Cómic in recent days? Why do we see delays in the release dates?

Don’t worry, today at Hobby Cine we shed some light on this issue that has been worrying readers of the famous Spanish publishing company. Is this situation cause for concern or are difficult times ahead for the industry?

When you scroll through social media, there is no shortage of messages from readers asking about the next issues of their favorite works. For example, fans of Dragon Quest Dai no Daibouken eagerly await the release of a volume in the series, as the manga has been on hold in Spain for months.

The same is true for other works that have slowed down their publication, such as the famous Dragon Ball Super by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro. However, the issue has escalated even further when, in recent days, the planned releases have not arrived on the shelves of specialized bookstores.

Obviously, in the face of such confusion, bookstores have decided to issue a statement to clarify the facts, in order to reassure consumers who were eagerly awaiting the new releases. Just below, we leave you with the tweet that was published by Norma Cómics, one of the most important comic book and merchandise stores in the country.

As you can see, Planeta Cómic has been directly affected by the indefinite strike of its distributor, Logista Libros, causing new release services to be suspended until further notice. And not only that, as you can read, reprints have also been affected by this issue:

Now you know why, in recent days, your favorite comics and manga from Planeta Cómic have not reached your hands. Therefore, we still do not know what consequences this will have for the 2024 calendar or when we will have a solution to this problem.

Have you been affected by this issue? Which series are you eagerly awaiting and still haven’t been released out there? We will keep you updated on any news, and in the meantime, we recommend that you visit your nearest bookstore to support this industry that needs you so much.