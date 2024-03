A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager in the Bronx. The victim, Laquai Dash, was gunned down on Cauldwell Avenue on March 7. Police accuse the suspect of shooting Dash during a dispute, even though they did not know each other. The suspect is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. The incident is part of a trend of increasing crime in the 40th Precinct, with murders up 50% and felony assaults up 7.5% year to date.

Read more