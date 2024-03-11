‘Superb’… Clive Allen blown away by ‘impeccable’ Tottenham Hotspur player who could leave this summer

Clive Allen praised Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for his impact in a recent match against Aston Villa. Hojbjerg, often used as a substitute this season, was described as ‘the closer’ for his ability to help see games out effectively. Despite limited starting opportunities, Hojbjerg’s experience has been valuable for the team. While there were talks of him leaving Tottenham in January, it seems unlikely that his situation will change in the summer. Allen and manager Ange Postecoglou both value Hojbjerg’s contributions off the bench. This article highlights how Hojbjerg’s performance in the match against Aston Villa showcased his importance to the team, even in a substitute role.

