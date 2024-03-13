Super Mario’s Foes: 40 Years of Deceptive NES Antagonists

Dive into the magical world of the NES classic “Super Mario Bros.” and discover how since its debut year in 1985, the game has been charming and challenging players with every jump, coin grab, and enemy encounter. Thanks to the creative genius of Shigeru Miyamoto, “Super Mario Bros.” not only carved its name among the best video games ever made but also influenced countless others in the gaming industry.

Here’s an intriguing tidbit about this iconic title that could change how you play the game: The enemies in “Super Mario Bros.” aren’t exactly who they appear to be. It involves a little deception regarding the real threat they pose and the space they occupy. Specifically, it’s about the discrepancy between their appearance and their hitboxes—the areas that cause damage to Mario upon contact.

Now, if you’re scratching your head wondering what a hitbox is, here’s the lowdown: Imagine an invisible boundary around an object or character in a video game. If your character touches this boundary, it registers as contact, often resulting in damage or defeat. In “Super Mario Bros.,” the enemy hitboxes are much smaller than what you see on the screen. That means you might have lost one of Mario’s lives to an enemy that wasn’t actually close enough to cause harm—frustrating, right?

Take the troublesome Piranha Plant, for example. Mario can hop over it and come astonishingly close without getting a scratch, because he’s not actually hitting the hitbox, just the deceptive empty space around it. It’s like the game’s coding is telling Mario, “Don’t worry, you’re safe,” even when it seems like a close call.

Even Bowser’s menacing fire breath is not quite what it seems. The hitbox of the flame he spits out is only about the size of one of Mario’s own fireballs, despite its elongated visual appearance. This little-known fact about the game might have unknowingly led many players to overestimate the threat and lose lives unnecessarily while dodging these seemingly dangerous attacks.

The curious thing is that the “Super Mario Bros.” enemy hitbox phenomenon has inspired fans to create their own take on the game. A ROM hack of the game was shared by the Twitter account @MarioBrothBlog, which specializes in fun facts and anecdotes about the “Super Mario” series. In this alternate version of the game, the sizes of the enemies have been adjusted to match their actual hitboxes, making the representation of danger on screen a lot more honest.

So why did the developers choose such a peculiar programming approach? It could have had something to do with their relative inexperience with developing for the NES at the time, as “Super Mario Bros.” was the first game created by Nintendo’s R&D4 division. Even with this coding quirk, the game was a roaring success, selling an astounding 40 million units on the NES alone. When you add re-releases like “Super Mario Bros. Deluxe” and “NES Classics: Super Mario Bros.” the figure shoots up to 58 million.

The legacy of “Super Mario Bros.” is undeniably potent, spanning decades, and the series shows no signs of slowing down, with recent titles like “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” in 2023 continuing to capture the hearts of new generations of gamers. So, the next time you play “Super Mario Bros.,” remember there’s more to those pesky enemies than meets the eye, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll outwit them with this newly revealed secret from behind the pixels.