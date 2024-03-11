Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Confirmed with Release Date

**The Enchanting World of Mario Awaits: Exciting News for Fans Everywhere**

Hey there, Mario fans! Circle your calendars because March 10 isn’t just any ordinary day—it’s a day to celebrate the most iconic character in the world of video games. And guess what? Nintendo has some thrilling news that’s bound to leave you jumping higher than Mario on a power-up mushroom.

**A Sequel Is Coming!**

You heard that right! The beloved ‘Super Mario Bros.: The Movie’ is getting a sequel, and it’s slated for a grand entrance on April 3, 2026. So, hang tight—it’s going to be an epic wait, but it’s definitely happening.

**Word From The Big Cheese at Nintendo**

The news comes straight from the maestro himself, Shigeru Miyamoto, who’s like a proud parent when it comes to all things Mario. Taking to the screen, he couldn’t contain his joy, saying, “We’re teaming up with Illumination to bring you another animated adventure in the Super Mario Bros. universe.” He chimed in to express his gratitude, too, adding, “Last spring’s ‘Super Mario Bros.: The Movie’ has stolen the hearts of fans throughout winter and beyond—thanks to every single one of you!”

Miyamoto made sure to shine a spotlight on the stellar team at Illumination, who are returning to sprinkle their magic on this next project, in collaboration with the creative minds at Nintendo.

**The Magic Behind the Scenes**

The baton was then passed to Chris Meledandri, the big boss at Illumination. With a cheery “Happy Mario Day” greeting to all the viewers, he was just as enthusiastic to confirm the reunion with the Super Mario Bros. world. Creativity is already bubbling over at Illumination Studios Paris, where the directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, along with a bunch of talented artists, are sketching up the script and carefully crafting new, imaginative settings. Meledandri reassures us that they’re pouring their hearts into the animation and paying close attention to every pixel to make sure the sequel is nothing short of perfection.

Hang on to your hats, because the film is set to premiere on April 3, 2026, in the United States and across numerous global markets. If you’re in some of the other specific regions, expect it to roll out during the month of April.

**A Hint of Mystery and Anticipation**

Before wrapping up the announcement, the floor went back to Shigeru Miyamoto, who coyly hinted that details of the new film would be under wraps for a bit longer. Still, the anticipation is all part of the fun, right? Miyamoto dropped a tantalizing tease about expanding Mario’s world even further with a plot that’s light-hearted and filled with joy. So, get ready for an adventure that promises to be just as captivating as the last one, if not more!

**The Countdown Begins**

The excitement is palatable. As 2026 draws closer, fans around the globe will eagerly await more sneak peeks and revelations about the journey that awaits Mario and his friends. Will there be new villains? New worlds to explore? One thing is for sure—the sequel to ‘Super Mario Bros.: The Movie’ is set to be a fantastical escapade you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned, as more details are sure to jump out of the warp pipe in the months to come!