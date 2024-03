A 67-year-old biker has died after a collision involving two bicyclists in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The victim, Jundi He, suffered trauma and was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital. Authorities believe he collided with another bicyclist, fell off his e-bike, and hit his head on the pavement. Police are searching for the second cyclist, who left the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Submit any tips or story ideas to Eyewitness News.

