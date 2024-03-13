Summer Game Fest 2024: Date Announced and Details Revealed

Summer Game Fest 2024 confirms the date of 2024 and the first details of the summer video game event, now without the competition of E3.

The Summer Game Fest will return this June on its usual dates, and with a format similar to last year, now that Geoff Keighley will have a free rein due to the definitive cancellation of E3 (forever).

Summer Game Fest will take place on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 22:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time), at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles. It is open to the public and tickets will be available for purchase on May 7.

Summer Game Fest will once again be a two-hour broadcast, featuring trailers, gameplay, and guests discussing the most exciting upcoming games in the market.

Summer Game Fest 2024 moves to Friday at 10 PM

Summer Game Fest was born in June 2020, as an initiative by Geoff Keighley to replace E3, which was canceled due to the pandemic. But originally, it was not what it is now (a kind of summer edition of The Game Awards without awards) but a combination of events.

Starting from 2021, Summer Game Fest focused on an event in the first weeks of June, lasting two hours, with many trailers of highlighted games.

In 2021, it competed with E3, but in the last editions, it did so only due to the cancellation of E3. In last year’s Summer Game Fest, on June 8, there were trailers for Mortal Kombat 1, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Sonic Superstars…

This time, the event moves from the usual Thursday to a new date, Friday, and the late time of 22:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time) so if you want to watch it live, you’ll have to postpone your Friday plans, because then it lasts for two hours…

They have not mentioned if there will be a physical event. Last year, there were “Summer Game Fest Days”, where some journalists and influencers were able to try out some of the games seen at the gala.

Last year, they said they intended to expand it, but for now, they have only announced the Summer Game Fest gala on Friday, June 7, with two hours of announcements.