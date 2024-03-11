‘Such a lethal player’… Conor Coady wowed by £28m striker linked with Arsenal

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has caught the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, with speculation linking him to a potential move to the Emirates Stadium. During Villa’s recent match against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City defender Conor Coady praised Watkins for his work rate and attacking prowess. Arsenal, who are reportedly in the market for a striker, are said to be interested in signing the 28-year-old forward. Watkins has been in impressive form in the Premier League, contributing 16 goals and 10 assists this season. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has also been impressed by Watkins’ performances, further fueling the speculation surrounding his potential move to the North London club.

