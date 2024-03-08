Stream It or Skip It?

Netflix’s hit competition series “Blown Away” is back with a new season, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at glassblowing and artistic challenges. Season 4 brings more elaborate challenges and a bigger prize package, maintaining the show’s feel-good binge-worthiness. With a focus on skill and artistry over drama, the show continues to be a wholesome and rewarding reality TV option on Netflix. While some may find the host switch to be a bit too smooth, overall “Blown Away” remains unbreakable and worth streaming.

