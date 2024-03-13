‘Storm of the Century’: Revisiting the March blizzard of 1993 on its 31st anniversary

The “Storm of the Century” was a deadly, Category 5 blizzard that hit the Tri-State area more than 30 years ago. Starting in the Gulf of Mexico on March 12, 1993, the storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-like winds, and thunderstorms to the eastern U.S. for days. Some areas saw record-breaking snowfall, with Syracuse recording 35.4 inches in one day. The blizzard forced road and airport closures, school shutdowns, and caused about $6-11 billion in damages. Other historic storms like the Great Blizzard of 1888 and the Superstorm of 1993 have impacted the U.S. population in the past. Snowfall totals from the Storm of the Century include Mount Leconte, Tennessee with 56 inches and Syracuse, New York with 43 inches. AccuWeather has more information on the storm.

