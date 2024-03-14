Storm carrying massive ‘gorilla hail’ hits parts of Kansas and Missouri

Severe storms hit Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday night, bringing massive hail, possible tornadoes, and strong winds. The hail was described as being the size of golf balls, apples, and even softballs and baseballs. Meteorologists warned residents to stay indoors and take cover as the storm passed through the area. Traffic was halted on Interstate 70 due to the hail storm, and tornado warnings were issued in some areas. The storm was expected to move eastward, bringing heavy rain and high winds to parts of the central United States.

