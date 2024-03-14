Stimulus check update 2024 — Applications open for one-time payments worth up to $1,600 – but you must meet 5 criteria

Colorado residents have the opportunity to receive up to $1,600 through the Property, Tax, Rent, Heat (PTRH) Rebate. The program is based on income and is available to older adults and adults with disabilities. Taxpayers must apply by April 15 to receive a rebate of $800 for singles or $1,600 for couples. To qualify, residents must have a total income below $18,026 for individuals or $24,345 for couples, pay property tax, rent, or heating bills, and meet certain criteria such as age 65 or older, surviving spouse, or disabled. The first payments will be distributed on April 5, with multiple waves of checks to follow. In other financial news, Americans can claim their Recovery Rebate Credit before the deadlines in 2024 and 2025, while eligible claimants can receive payments from data breach settlements, airline settlements, and other class-action lawsuits. Additionally, a new guaranteed income program in California aims to provide financial assistance to low-income households.

