Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq want to sign Rangers defender

Glasgow Rangers captain James Tavernier remains a target for the Saudi Pro League, including for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq. Tavernier has become a Rangers legend, scoring 14 goals and supplying eight assists this season. Steven Gerrard, who tried to land Tavernier last summer, remains keen on luring him to Al-Ettifaq. Tavernier won his only Scottish Premiership title under Gerrard’s stewardship in the 2020/21 campaign. Gerrard is now the manager of Al-Ettifaq and has struggled at times, currently sitting seventh in the table. Tavernier is very much on the radar of a number of teams in Saudi Arabia.

