Steve McManaman names the Liverpool player who ‘should have done better’ vs Manchester City

Liverpool played a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Anfield in a Premier League match that could have gone either way. John Stones opened the scoring for City, but Liverpool equalized through Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty. Liverpool dominated the second half with 19 shots compared to City’s 10. Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman noted that Luis Diaz could have done better with his chances. With Arsenal, Liverpool, and City all closely positioned at the top of the table, the Premier League title race looks set to go down to the wire.

