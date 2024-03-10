‘Stepping up’… Ian Wright says 26-year-old Arsenal defender is really ‘magnificent’

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory against Brentford with Ben White impressing as he provided both assists in the match. The defender, who has been playing at right-back for the Gunners, has been praised by Arsenal legend Ian Wright for his brilliant performance. White has scored two goals and given four assists in the Premier League this season, highlighting his importance to the team. Despite not always getting the recognition he deserves, White has been a key player for Arsenal and his versatile performances have been crucial to the team’s success.

