Stephen King praises recent Blumhouse failure and compares it to Spielberg’s early work

The King of Horror doesn’t care about general criticism: he has enjoyed something and has no qualms about commenting on it.

Blumhouse hasn’t started particularly well in 2024, at least in the eyes of critics: The Pool landed in theaters earlier this year with a simple story that failed to captivate the specialized press, and neither the audience. The consolation is that Stephen King did like it.

The Maine writer has once again turned to Twitter (X) to share a brief opinion on the film directed by Bryce McGuire that, despite the poor reception, has grossed 52.9 million dollars at the box office, against a budget of 15 million.

As we say, Stephen King has enjoyed The Pool, and has not hesitated to compare it to the early stage of Steven Spielberg, when he began to stand out with low-budget films before hitting the jackpot with Jaws.

Although widely recognized as one of the best directors in history, Steven Spielberg struggled to make a name for himself in the film industry. When he did, of course, there was no stopping him.

Another curious comparison by Stephen King

Stephen King highlights the focus of The Pool, despite its simple premise, as well as some elements we see in the film that add a quirky touch.

“I loved The Pool. It’s like a lost low-budget Steven Spielberg film from his early days… let’s say, after Duel and before Jaws. Simple story, but… the cat on the diving board! And those creepy bunny slippers!“.

Between Duel and Jaws, Steven Spielberg directed three feature films: Something Evil, Savage, both for television, and The Sugarland Express, which preceded that bizarre foray into Amity Island with Chief Brody.

Although The Pool hasn’t quite connected with the audience, the stamp of approval from such a prolific writer as Stephen King is an incentive for its creator. The King of Terror does not praise in vain: just ask Stanley Kubrick.