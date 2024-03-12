Stellar Blade Reservation: Get Exclusive DLC Gift

On April 26, the highly anticipated Stellar Blade arrives on PS5, a game of relentless action that has been highly anticipated for all these months. Excited to get your hands on this exclusive game? Well, pay close attention to this promotion:

Only at GAME stores and GAME.es, by pre-ordering Stellar Blade for PS5 you’ll receive a bonus DLC with additional content. This cosmetic pack is exclusive and will allow you early access to certain customization items. Take a look and don’t wait any longer, take advantage of this special promotion before April 26.

Early unlock of the Planetary Diving Suit for EVE.

Early unlock of the Classic Round Glasses for EVE.

Early unlock of Armor Earrings for EVE.

Stellar Blade Awaits You at GAME Stores

Stellar Blade is one of the great PS5 exclusives for 2024 and one of the most important action titles of the year. If you enjoyed Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and Nier Automata, this game is designed for you.

Frantic third-person combat full of possibilities. A constant feeling of challenge and a very attractive technical section are some of the virtues of this new Korean futuristic-themed title.

So don’t hesitate to pre-order your copy of Stellar Blade for PS5 at GAME stores and GAME.es to enjoy a total blast of a game and also receive a bonus DLC with exclusive content to unlock several cosmetics.

Hobby Consolas for GAME