Stellar Blade Demo Leaks Costumes, Gameplay, and More Details

Sony may have been quick to remove the Stellar Blade demo from the PS Store, but the users who managed to download and play – as well as complete it – were even faster.

Stellar Blade is coming soon to PS5 and Shift Up is finalizing its details, but Sony had to act urgently when the exclusive demo was published on the PS Store; despite its quick removal, there is already a lot of leaked material.

Social media announced that a playable demo could be downloaded from Sony PlayStation’s digital store, but the joy was short-lived when it was no longer available.

This demonstrates two things, that the demo would soon reach the public – this was a mistake – and that the digital format allows Sony total control because they blocked access on the consoles.

But there are many users who were very quick, they were able to download the Stellar Blade demo from the PS Store and disconnect their PlayStation 5 consoles from the network.

This allowed them to play Shift Up’s game without complications, leading to some leaked audiovisual material like alternate costumes for the protagonist.

Although the most significant thing that this situation has left behind were these 50 playable seconds shared by the Renka_schedule account on Twitter.

We don’t know if this is part of the final demo now that it has been leaked, or even if it is a part of the final game, it may have been created specifically as a test for the demo.

But we have it in full and it is one of the most extensive parts we have, even though the company could start pursuing this and other leaked data.

The PlayStation Game Size account on Elon Musk’s social network said they had completed the Stellar Blade demo and rated it a good 9: “Demo finished, great!“, they commented.

The Stellar Blade demo was available for a few moments on the PS Store

The same user claimed that this is a first contact with the gameplay that lasts around 90 minutes, with a boss and the saved game can be transferred to the game.

And from what can be seen in the responses, it seems that the Performance Mode of Stellar Blade is stable and looks good, maintaining a constant 60 frames per second.

All this once again shows that, although the Stellar Blade demo was only available for a few moments on the PS Store, it served to leak some details of the game.