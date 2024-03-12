State lawmakers propose $90 million for more frequent buses, fare-free pilot in budget response

State lawmakers have proposed allocating $90 million to improve bus service frequency and expand the MTA’s free bus pilot program in the five boroughs. This is in response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive spending plan. The budget proposals aim to enhance transit service quality ahead of congestion pricing. The final budget is due on April 1, with negotiations between lawmakers ongoing. The proposals also include extending the Fair Fares half-price MetroCard program, creating a weekly CityTicket, and allocating funds for the QueensLink rail connection project. Lawmakers are pushing for increased transparency regarding the MTA’s capital projects costs and have proposed the Toll Payer Protection Act as an alternative to the governor’s plan to beef up toll enforcement. Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams have also announced the creation of a task force to address toll scofflaws.

