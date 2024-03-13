St. John’s vs. Seton Hall: Big East Tournament preview, odds, more

St. John’s basketball team faced a difficult period after a collapse against Seton Hall but managed to turn their season around with five straight wins. Led by head coach Rick Pitino, the team is currently on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and will need a strong showing in the Big East Tournament to secure their spot. Despite facing pressure, the team remains focused on playing their best and giving their all in each game. The upcoming game against Seton Hall will be crucial for their postseason hopes. With a record of 19-12, the team is determined to make it to March Madness and show what they are capable of.

