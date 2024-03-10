Special Edition LEGO Millennium Falcon: Nearly 1,000 Pieces and Commemorative Plate

Whether you’re a fan of science fiction or not, it’s impossible not to know the Millennium Falcon. This pile of junk, as it is called, in the cinematic universe created by George Lucas, is one of the greatest icons in the history of cinema and popular culture. LEGO knows it well, as it has had numerous Star Wars sets in its catalog for decades, including several versions of Han Solo and Chewbacca’s iconic ship.

And the one they have just launched is special. To start with, because we are talking about the cheapest LEGO Star Wars set of all that represent the Millennium Falcon, currently available on Amazon at a price of €83.95, even cheaper than in the official LEGO store. A perfect opportunity for all those who wish to display the best ship from the Star Wars saga in their homes without spending too much.

Aware that not everyone has the money or space to display a massive set worth several hundred euros, the Danish company has just released a scaled-down version of the ship that retains all the elements that make its iconic design. A model that will delight Star Wars fans and, once assembled, is a striking display piece that everyone will recognize instantly.

The nostalgia of classic Star Wars

The newly released version of the Millennium Falcon in the market by LEGO has a total of 921 pieces, making it a perfect set for fans of construction models who do not want to wait weeks to finish their creation. To newcomers, the number of pieces may seem like a lot, but thanks to LEGO’s meticulous step-by-step assembly process, the experience will not overwhelm you. The final measurements of the built model are 24 cm long, 19 cm wide, and 13 cm high when placed on the base.

In addition, LEGO has designed this Millennium Falcon with fans of the classic trilogy in mind, as all the details of the set represent the ship as it was first shown in ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope’ in 1977. It would have been perfect if the set included a minifigure, but it is understandable that at such a low price, LEGO had to make a small concession, which in no way detracts from a spectacular end result.

During the building process, you can create the iconic cockpit, the large rear engine with the characteristic blue light beam of the original ship, the cannons, the iconic front horns of the Millennium Falcon, and many more surprising details in a set of this size. This time, the model includes a black base on which to place the ship, which has a slight incline to make its pose more spectacular.

The Force is strong in this 25th-anniversary edition

This new LEGO Millennium Falcon edition features unprecedented details, such as the commemorative plate celebrating the 25th anniversary of the start of the collaboration between LEGO and the Star Wars brand. A quarter of a century in which the design of all sets in the collection has been refined and modernized to increase their fidelity to the original material. New techniques and parts created over the years come together in a set that is difficult to fault in terms of design.

And speaking of plates, this set has not one, but two. The second is a special piece printed with the name of the ship, designed to attach to the front of the base. This time it comes printed, so you won’t have to worry about the stickers included in some LEGO sets, which are always delicate to attach. Once finished, the best thing about this Millennium Falcon is that it will take up very little space on your desk or shelf. All advantages for those looking for models that are not very voluminous and impractical.

LEGO has designed this set for adults, hence the +18 on the box, but it is certainly a model enjoyable by underage fans accompanied by an adult. The step-by-step assembly process has been designed for you to carry out in the format you prefer: with the LEGO Builder app compatible with mobile devices, or with the booklet included in the box alongside the set. If you enjoy building with LEGO and have always wanted an affordable Millennium Falcon, don’t think twice, as it is highly unlikely that they will release a better model in terms of quality-price ratio in the near future.

