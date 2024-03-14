SpaceX readies the third test launch of its massive Starship rocket – NBC New York

SpaceX is set to launch its next-generation mega rocket, Starship, on a key test flight to demonstrate new technologies crucial for future moon missions. The launch is the rocket’s third and most ambitious test flight, expected to take place from SpaceX’s Starbase test site in Texas. The rocket will attempt various objectives including controlled re-entry, engine firing in space, and propellant transfer in orbit. Successful completion of these tasks could pave the way for future moon missions as part of NASA’s Artemis program. Starship was selected by NASA to carry astronauts during the upcoming Artemis III mission. This test flight comes after a destructive debut in April and a milestone-filled second launch in November. The launch will be streamed live on SpaceX’s website, with favorable weather conditions expected for liftoff.

