Sophie Wilde to Star in Watch Dogs Movie

Ubisoft is known for wanting to see its popular video games adapted into successful films and series. One of their upcoming projects is a theatrical adaptation of Watch Dogs, in collaboration with New Regency.

The film will star Sophie Wilde, a young Australian actress known for her work in horror films. The director, Mathieu Turi, has previously worked with Quentin Tarantino and Guy Ritchie. The script will be written by Christie LeBlanc, known for the sci-fi thriller Oxygen on Netflix.

No details about the story have been revealed yet, but fans of the game know that Watch Dogs follows the story of Aiden Pearce, a hacker and former criminal. The film may explore new plotlines similar to Amazon Studios’ Fallout series.

For more information on upcoming video game adaptations and releases, stay tuned to 3DGames.