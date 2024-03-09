Solve Today’s Wordle Puzzle with Spanish Accents and Scientific Terms: March 9, 2024

We help you solve each of the hidden words in Wordle challenges, both the normal challenge, the challenge with accents, and the scientific challenge.

Spanish Wordle, Accents, and Scientific Solution for March 9, 2024

Normal Wordle in Spanish 793: Clues and solution to the word for March 9, 2024

First, we will tell you how to play:

You must guess the hidden word in a maximum of six attempts

Each attempt must be a word that exists in the dictionary and has five letters

For each attempt, the color of the letters will show if it is correct or not, as follows: if the letter has a green background it means you have guessed the letter and its position; if it has a yellow background it means the letter is in the word but you have not guessed the position; if the background is gray it means the letter does not exist in the solution.

Clues

A low and generally round container, with a concavity in the middle and a commonly flat edge around, used for serving food and eating in it and for other uses.

It has two vowels.

Solution

You are about to know the solution to the normal challenge, a solution that you will see in the next paragraph so do not continue reading if you do not want to know which word it is.

We warned you, and the solution to the normal challenge in Spanish is:

PLATO

Wordle with accents in Spanish 740: Clues and solution to the word for March 9, 2024

How to play:

The solution word can have 4 to 7 letters

Within the solution word, there is a letter with an accent

The vowels with accents are independent of the normal ones

Clues

Belonging or relating to vision.

The first O is accented.

Solution

You are about to learn the solution to Wordle with accents, and you will find it in the next paragraph so keep that in mind.

We have already warned you, the solution to this accent challenge is:

ÓPTICO

Scientific Wordle in Spanish 727: Clues and solution to the word for March 9, 2024

First, we tell you how to play:

Same procedure as the previous ones

The solution word is from 3 to 8 letters

The solution word is related to science

Clues

Point where a tendon, ligament, or muscle inserts into the bone, where collagen fibers mineralize and integrate into the bone tissue.

Starts with E, which is accented.

It has three vowels.

Solution

Next, you will find the solution to Scientific Wordle in Spanish, and you will find it in the next paragraph, so you have been warned.

The solution is as follows, right below this line:

ÉNTESIS

With this, we have the solution to Wordle in Spanish in normal mode, with accents, and in scientific mode for March 9, 2024, and tomorrow you will have the ones for March 10, 2024.