Social media users upset as Shetland pony is stuck in cattle grid for 4 hours with crews toiling

A 21-year-old Shetland pony named Teifi became stuck in a cattle grid in Wales after a gate was left open in the countryside. Emergency services had to be called in to rescue the animal, and the operation took about four hours. The owner, Beth Watkins, thanked the rescue team and expressed frustration at the walkers who left the gate open. Teifi is said to be recovering well and has become a local celebrity. Social media users expressed their relief and concern for the pony’s wellbeing and highlighted the importance of respecting the countryside and following rules to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

