Social media influencer ‘fesses up to lonely hearts scam

Mona Faiz Montrage, a social media influencer with millions of followers, has pleaded guilty to her role in a multimillion dollar catfishing scam. She assisted a group of con artists in West Africa who targeted vulnerable individuals in the US, convincing them to send money under false pretenses. Montrage controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds and wired the money to Ghana. She now faces up to five years in prison and must pay $2.1 million in restitution. Montrage, who was extradited to the US in May, is currently out on bail and restricted to limited travel in New York and New Jersey.

