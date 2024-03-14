Skyrim player breaks record reaching highest level

After over a decade, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim still surprises us with fascinating stories. For many players, Bethesda’s game has been a game-changer, including Pawelos, a user who proudly claims to have spent more than 1,800 hours on this epic RPG since its release almost 13 years ago.

Pawelos’s dedication to Skyrim is exemplified by his game of over 527 hours where he achieved 100% completion. Not satisfied with this accomplishment, he recently embarked on a new challenge to create the most powerful character in the game world by reaching level 1,337.

The number 1337 holds significance in online gaming culture as it is often associated with elite status. Pawelos was determined to achieve this milestone by utilizing a tactic that allowed him to reduce the mana cost of spells to zero, enabling him to cast powerful magic without limitations.

His strategy involved casting the Harmony spell continuously, which prevented enemies from attacking for a specific duration. By repeating this process in a busy city, Pawelos was able to accumulate experience points over 43 hours, spread out across multiple gaming sessions.

Despite the time and dedication required, Pawelos achieved his goal of having the most powerful character in Skyrim. His journey from a busy lawyer to a skilled Skyrim player reflects the endless possibilities within the game.

As Skyrim celebrates its 10th anniversary, players have numerous reasons to revisit this iconic game and rediscover its greatness on next-gen platforms. Whether through personal challenges like Pawelos’s or exploring new mods and content, Skyrim continues to captivate players with its immersive world and endless adventures.