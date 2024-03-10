Sixth Avenue reclaims title as Midtown’s No. 1 office-leasing corridor

Sixth Avenue has once again reclaimed its title as Midtown’s top office-leasing corridor, with the lowest percentage of vacant space compared to Park Avenue. Despite historical perceptions of Sixth Avenue being an also-ran to Park Avenue, it has consistently outperformed other areas in Midtown. The appeal of Sixth Avenue for major tenants, including tech firms, has been growing due to its proximity to Bryant Park and modernized properties. While Park Avenue remains a prestigious location with high-end investments, Sixth Avenue offers slightly lower average asking rents, making it a more attractive option for some tenants.

Read more