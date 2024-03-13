Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘brought to tears’ after son death

“Sister Wives” star Janelle Brown was moved to tears after learning that hundreds of people donated to animal shelters in honor of her late son, Garrison Brown, who passed away at 25. Garrison was found dead in his apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Janelle’s heartfelt message on Instagram included photos of Garrison and his beloved cats, which he adopted from the shelters that received donations in his memory. Despite the tragedy, Janelle and her family thanked everyone for their generosity and support during this difficult time. In the wake of Garrison’s tragic death, his family, including his cousin and half-sibling, paid tribute to him and expressed their love and grief. The family held a private funeral for Garrison over the weekend, and police are still investigating the incident. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

