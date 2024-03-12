Sister Wives’ Garrison Brown laid to rest as funeral held one week after tragic death leaving mom Janelle ‘angry & numb’

Garrison Brown, star of the reality show SISTER Wives, was laid to rest over the weekend after his tragic death by apparent suicide. His cousin Emma Brown shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her love for him and memories they shared. Garrison was found dead in his home by his brother last week, leaving his family devastated. His mother Janelle announced the news on Instagram, asking for privacy during this difficult time. TLC also issued a statement expressing their condolences. The Brown family is mourning the loss of their beloved son and brother.

