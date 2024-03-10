Sister Wives fans in tears as Meri Brown remembers late mom just days after Garrison’s death in week ‘full of emotions’

Meri Brown, from the reality show Sister Wives, shared a heartfelt tribute for her late mother on her mom’s birthday, just three years after her passing. In the post, Meri also asked her mom to look after the late son of her sister wife Janelle and Kody Brown, who recently died by suicide. The tribute emphasized the love and support that Meri’s mom provided to her family and grandkids. The family is grieving the loss of Garrison Brown, who died at the age of 25. His parents, Janelle and Kody, shared their devastation over his death and asked for privacy. The tragic loss has left fans and the family members in tears, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and support.

