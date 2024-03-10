Silent Hill 2 Remake Age Rating in Korea: What to Expect

Silent Hill 2 Remake is once again rumored for the coming months, as its age rating appears in Korea, will we see it in 2024?

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is still in development for PS5, PC, and Steam Deck by Bloober Team, but the studio behind Layers of Fear and The Medium has not yet announced a release date, and its classification in Korea has many on edge.

One of the many exclusive games for PS5 in 2024 already has an age rating in that country, something that has often preceded a confirmed release date.

The highly anticipated horror game from the Polish studio and one of the worst kept secrets in gaming before its formal reveal in October 2022, could see the light of day this year.

As Eurogamer reports, the game has been granted an adult rating: “An adventure and horror game about a man who meets a woman who resembles his dead wife in a town that he remembers.”

This is the synopsis that we can read on the rating page, more or less accurate considering it has been translated from Korean to Spanish.

Among the other praises it receives is “excessive violence” due to “gore when hitting and being hit along with the dismemberment of creatures, including creatures torn apart.”

But there are also “excessive expressions of disgust and horror” with “creatures with limbs arranged strangely and expressions of fear, creepy backgrounds, and strange sounds.”

Although the information was made public during March 2024 – or seen, according to Gematsu’s tweet – the decision for this rating was made on February 29th.

We still have no indications that Bloober Team and/or Konami will release Silent Hill 2 Remake soon, although it would be better not to expect the game to follow the path of Silent Hill: The Short Message.

A similar rating appeared for the free game and it didn’t arrive until 2 years later, although some users believe this could indicate a release in half a year.

However, PlayStation includes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta among its games for this year, and perhaps both projects from the publisher will see the light of day in 2024.

