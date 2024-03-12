Shoppers sprint to B&M desperate to get their hands on £90 set of dining chairs that’s been slashed to just £5

Shoppers are rushing to B&M stores to snag a set of dining chairs that have been drastically reduced from £90 to just £5. Savvy shoppers, like Shannon Davies, have been sharing their bargain finds on social media, impressing many with the massive savings. The grey velvet chairs, inspired by Karina Bailey, were originally priced at £90 for a pair, but were further reduced to £5. The news of the discount has spread quickly, with many Facebook users expressing their desire to grab the bargain chairs. Some shoppers have even tagged friends and family to alert them to the deal. Overall, the reduced dining chairs are proving to be a popular find for those looking to spruce up their homes on a budget.

