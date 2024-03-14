Sherri Shepherd Gets Her Chest Autographed By ‘Ghostbusters’ Legend Ernie Hudson in Stunning ‘Sherri’ Moment: “That’s What I’m Talking About, Y’all!”

Ernie Hudson, star of Ghostbusters, visited Sherri Shepherd’s talk show where Shepherd asked him to autograph her chest. This moment came after Hudson shared stories of passionate fans, including one who got his signature tattooed on her ankle. The interaction led to a humorous exchange between the two, with Hudson joking about waiting for such requests. Aside from promoting the upcoming Ghostbusters film, Hudson is also starring in the reboot of Quantum Leap. The episode aired on March 13, and Sherri Shepherd airs on weekdays.

