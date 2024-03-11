‘She got robbed’ Oscars fans gasp in outrage after ‘undeserving’ Emma Stone wins over Lily Gladstone

Emma Stone’s Oscar win for Best Actress has sparked outrage among fans who believed that Lily Gladstone was more deserving of the award. Many viewers felt that Lily should have won the Oscar for her performance in Killers of a Flower Moon. Despite acknowledging the tight race between her and Lily in her acceptance speech, Emma faced backlash from disappointed fans on social media. The actress also suffered a major wardrobe malfunction on stage while accepting the award. Emma’s win marked her second Academy Award, previously winning for La La Land in 2016. Overall, fans expressed disappointment and believed that Lily was “robbed” of the historic victory as the first Native American winner in Oscars history.

