Serie A clash descends into chaos as coach HEADBUTTS opposition player after crunch relegation battle

The Serie A relegation battle between Lecce and Verona ended in chaos as Lecce boss Roberto D’Aversa headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry after the final whistle. Both men were sent off for the incident, which occurred after Verona’s 1-0 away win. D’Aversa stunned onlookers with the butt on Henry, who was visibly affected by the contact. The French striker had been booked earlier in the game for confronting a Lecce defender. The defeat left Lecce just a point above the relegation zone, with Verona one point above them in the tight battle at the bottom of the Serie A table.

