Senator Bob Menendez, wife Nadine due in court to face new obstruction charges in bribery case

Senator Bob Menendez, along with his wife and two others, will be arraigned on 12 new criminal charges related to a bribery scheme involving the governments of Egypt and Qatar. Federal prosecutors allege that Menendez received bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, and a car, and obstructed the investigation by claiming the bribes were loans. Despite calls for resignation, Menendez has not stepped down and has yet to confirm if he will run for re-election. The trial is set for May, and fellow Democrats are divided on his decision to run again. One defendant has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with investigators. Menendez has been in public office since 1986 and was appointed to the Senate in 2006.

Read more