Sen. Chuck Schumer demands ‘new election’ in Israel, calls Netanyahu ‘obstacle’ to peace

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a new election in Israel after the war with Hamas in Gaza winds down, criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his security cabinet. Schumer’s remarks have sparked controversy and rebukes from Republicans and Israeli leaders. He argued that a new election is necessary for Israel’s future and that the United States may need to play a more active role if Netanyahu remains in power. Schumer’s comments come amid progressive criticism of the Biden administration’s stance on the conflict. McConnell and other Republicans criticized Schumer for interfering in Israeli politics and questioned his support for Israel. The call for a new election in Israel has sparked debate and raised questions about foreign involvement in the country’s internal affairs.

Read more