Selena Gomez celebrated boyfriend Benny Blanco’s birthday in a stunning red outfit and new hairstyle, embracing a red theme for the night. She wore a bright, sequined minidress with a red coat and accessorized with glamorous jewelry. Gomez also shared a sweet birthday shoutout to Blanco on Instagram and recently revealed she is in a happy place in her life. Her upcoming music is said to reflect her current confidence and joy.

