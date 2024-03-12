Selena Gomez shows off curves in red hot skintight dress as she cuddles up to boyfriend Benny Blanco on his birthday

Selena Gomez recently celebrated her boyfriend Benny Blanco’s 36th birthday in a stunning red ensemble at a party thrown in his honor. The couple has been sharing many PDA-filled photos on social media since confirming their relationship. Selena has been open about body positivity and recently shared photos showcasing her imperfections and self-acceptance. Despite her struggles with Lupus and medication side effects, Selena encourages others to embrace their true selves and prioritize their health. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023 and have been spotted looking loved up at various events.

